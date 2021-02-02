Oklahoma Black-owned bookstore struggling to stay open receives major donation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City bookstore that was struggling to keep the doors open has just received a major donation.

Nappy Roots Books has given shelter and assistance to those in need, while also taking part in community action.

“We’re seeing people sleeping on the sidewalk outside,” said co-owner Camille Landry.

Inside, you can feel the need to keep this place of refuge and resource alive.

“I couldn’t afford to pay the gas bill and we’re using space heaters,” said Landry. “Sometimes you have to make difficult choices – do you give some money to the landlord so you don’t get evicted or do you stay chilly all day long?”

In 2020, Nappy Roots Books closed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, business has still been slow.

“It’s devastating when you run on a really slim budget,” said Landry.

Although the bookstore is struggling, they say they are still doing all they can to help others in the community.

“This is a place where people come together to solve problems,” said Landry. “One of the reasons why that’s so important is because there aren’t a lot of facilities in this community that are owned by the community other than the church.”

Now, a generous donation is making sure the bookstore can keep the doors open a little longer.

On Monday, True Sky Credit Union announced that it was providing two months of operating costs to the business.

In addition to the funds, the credit union is also providing 150 books to be given away during Black History Month.