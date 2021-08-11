Oklahoma blood drive giving one lucky donor a new car

Congresswoman Kendra Horn donates blood in an Oklahoma Blood Institute bloodmobile. OBI is in urgent need of blood following a drop in donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoman who decides to save a life this weekend will win a new ride.

Bob Moore Auto Group is teaming up with Oklahoma Blood Institute and KFOR-TV to hold blood drives at several locations on Saturday, Aug. 14.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 14, blood donors can head to one of the following locations:

Bob Moore Infiniti: 13000 N. Kelley Ave.

Bob Moore Kia: 7340 NW Expressway

Bob Moore Ford: I-35 S. Service Road and S.E. 89th

Out of everyone who donates blood, organizers say they will select five finalists who have the chance to win a new 2021 Kia Rio.

The lucky winner will be announced at an event later in the month.

“We’re so grateful for our long-time partnership with Bob Moore Auto Group, which has provided a vehicle for a lucky blood donor for 21 years now,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “This ongoing gift is invaluable to our organization as we continue to face a nationwide blood shortage. Bob Moore Auto Group’s support continues to help us carry on our lifesaving mission for all Oklahomans.”

Each donor will receive their choice of OSU or OU Bedlam t-shirt, as well as their choice of voucher for free entry to Frontier City, Science Museum Oklahoma or Safari Joe’s H20 Water Park.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood at this event, call 1-877-340-8777, or visit obi.org. Walk-ins are welcome.