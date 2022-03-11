OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute will host a blood drive at the Oklahoma City Zoo, and donors will get free admission to the zoo.

The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

Donors will receive free zoo admission that can be used that day or any day through Dec. 31, 2022, as well as their choice of a music-themed T-shirt.

Go to obi.org or call (877) 340-8777 to make an appointment to donate. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Sixteen-year-old donors must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18 and older donors must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.