Oklahoma Blood Institute in emergency need for blood donations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute is experiencing an emergency need for blood donations of all types as sustained winter weather has drained a blood supply already strained from COVID-related cancellations and closures.

“A single day of winter weather is manageable. More than a week of sustained winter weather is devastating to the blood supply,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI). “We need eligible donors to donate immediately in order to ensure blood is on the shelves for Oklahomans who need it.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute’s stock of blood has reached a less than one-day supply. Typically, OBI maintains a three- to five-day supply for local hospitals.

Due to winter weather, donations have been dramatically reduced, during a time when blood drives are already struggling with consistent collections due to COVID-related cancellations.

Blood has no substitute and is perishable, with a shelf life of just 42 days. Blood supplies must be constantly replenished. The Oklahoma Blood Institute provides more than 90% of the blood to the state, requiring 1,200 donors each day to keep a healthy supply of blood on the shelf.

Donors should visit OBI.org or call 877-340-8777 to schedule an appointment.

Most adults 16+ and in good health can donate, in a process that takes about an hour. Those who have received the most common COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) CAN donate without a deferral period. Those who have received other vaccinations must wait two weeks before donating.

“Our generous donors have always stepped up when the need is great,” Armitage said. “We’re counting on them now, as we face a period of historic weather and pandemic-related challenges. At a time of great need, every single unit matters.”