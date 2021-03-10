Oklahoma Blood Institute offers special gift to donors who donate before Spring Break

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute has a special gift for individuals who donate blood ahead of spring break.

All donors who give blood on either Thursday, March 11, or Friday, March 12, will receive a free Redbud seedling and a “Rise Up & Give” T shirt.

The seedlings, provided by Oklahoma Forestry Services, come with planting and care instructions. They are planted as a symbol of new life, to honor or remember someone who received blood or as a reminder that a blood donation has a mighty impact. Each blood donation saves up to three lives, according to an OBI news release.

“The past year has been unprecedented and challenging, for blood collection and for our donors,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “As we ask donors to give during this special event, we’re also celebrating the resilience that has helped us through the pandemic this year.”

Blood can be donated at the following locations:

Ada, 1930 Stonecipher Blvd.

Ardmore, 2235 Merrick Dr.

Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway

Enid, 301 E. Cherokee

Lawton, 211 SW A. Ave.

Oklahoma City (Central), 901 N. Lincoln Blvd.

Oklahoma City (North), 5105 N. Portland

Norman, 1004 24 th Ave. NW

Ave. NW Tulsa, 4601 E. 81st St.

Oklahoma Blood Institute maintains the blood supply for over 160 hospitals and medical facilities across the state.

“Every drop of blood is provided by volunteer blood donors. Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling 877.340.8777 or visiting obi.org,” the news release states.