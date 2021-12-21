Oklahoma Blood Institute, OKC Thunder call upon Oklahomans to ‘Thunder Up’ and give life-saving assist; free game tickets offered

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s top professional sports team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, is calling upon its fans to “Thunder Up!” and make a difference this holiday season by donating blood.

The Thunder and the Oklahoma Blood Institute are teaming up for Holiday Blood Drives, asking Oklahomans across the state to donate blood on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Each donor will receive this shirt and more. Photo provided by Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Each donor will receive a free, limited-edition, long sleeve Thunder t-shirt, one free Thunder game ticket and a COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last.

“We are so grateful and proud to partner for the 14th year in a row with the Oklahoma City Thunder for this amazing blood drive, which has saved more than 40,000 lives since it began,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The Thunder and their fans are the true definition of the Oklahoma Standard: committed to making a difference in the lives of patients in our community hospitals during this season of giving.”

Blood donations can be made at the following locations and times on Dec. 28:

ADA, Pontotoc County Agri-Plex – 1710 N Broadway: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pontotoc County Agri-Plex – 1710 N Broadway: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. ARDMORE, American Nation Bank Operations Building – Presidential Hall – 1901 N. Commerce: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

American Nation Bank Operations Building – Presidential Hall – 1901 N. Commerce: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. ARDMORE, American Nation Bank Operations Building – Presidential Hall – 1901 N. Commerce: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

American Nation Bank Operations Building – Presidential Hall – 1901 N. Commerce: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. BARTLESVILLE, Washington Park Mall – 2350 SE Washington Blvd Ste 315: Noon – 6 p.m.

Washington Park Mall – 2350 SE Washington Blvd Ste 315: Noon – 6 p.m. ENID, Enid Donor Center – 301 E. Cherokee: Center Hours

Enid Donor Center – 301 E. Cherokee: Center Hours LAWTON, Central Mall – Central Plaza – Next to Lunar Golf – 200 SW C Avenue: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Central Mall – Central Plaza – Next to Lunar Golf – 200 SW C Avenue: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. PONCA CITY, Dorada Foods – 2000 Hall Blvd: Noon: Noon – 5 p.m.

Dorada Foods – 2000 Hall Blvd: Noon: Noon – 5 p.m. POTEAU, Poteau Community Center – Salon A – 105 Reynolds Avenue: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Poteau Community Center – Salon A – 105 Reynolds Avenue: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. SALLISAW , United Faith Church – 601 S Husband Street: Noon – 6 p.m.

, United Faith Church – 601 S Husband Street: Noon – 6 p.m. STILLWATER , Oklahoma Closing & Title – 601 S Husband Street: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

, Oklahoma Closing & Title – 601 S Husband Street: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. TULSA , Tulsa Donor Center – 4601 E. 81st Street: Center Hours

, Tulsa Donor Center – 4601 E. 81st Street: Center Hours VELMA , Essential Community Drive Sponsored By Doo-Whop 812 Main Street: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, Essential Community Drive Sponsored By Doo-Whop 812 Main Street: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. WICHITA FALLS, Sikes Senter Mall: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City’s annual Holiday Blood Drive will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 at the OKC Fairgrounds in the Centennial Building, 609 Kiamichi Place.

Go to obi.org or call (877) 340-8777 to make an appointment to donate.

Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is not required to donate blood, but those who are vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well.

Oklahoma Blood Institute is a non-profit blood supplier that supports the inventory for patients in over 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can donate.

One blood donation saves up to three lives, according to the Blood Institute.