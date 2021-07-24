Oklahoma Blood Institute partners with first responders to host Boots and Badges Blood Drive in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of community members answered the call to protect and serve their fellow Oklahomans by donating blood during the Boots and Badges Blood Drive in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) held the event Saturday – in partnership with the Oklahoma City Police and Fire departments – at Riversport.

The event featured live music and free food.

Public servants were thankful for the strong community turnout.

“Next July, we’ll be doing it again, but a big thank you to everyone out there who showed up today and rolled up their sleeves to help save a life,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

OBI officials say there is an urgent need for blood as COVID-19’s Delta variant is causing cases to rise across Oklahoma.

