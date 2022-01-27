OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 continues to change, so must the way doctors fight the virus.

This week, the FDA pulled authorization on some monoclonal antibody treatments since they are not working against Omicron.

But Oklahoma doctors hope the state’s new and improved COVID-19 convalescent plasma could keep Oklahomans battling the virus out of the hospital.

“It relieves the burden on nurses and doctors and respiratory therapists and all the folks who are overburdened right now after 23 months of COVID,” said CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute, Dr. John Armitage.

Convalescent plasma or CCP is donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

The FDA recently approved a newly reformulated CCP that helps fight the current COVID variants Delta and Omicron. Now, the OBI is ready to provide it to Oklahoma patients.

A recent study of more than 1,200 cases found that clinic patients who received CCP were hospitalized approximately half as often compared to the control group not receiving the treatment.

And it can be given on an outpatient basis. The old CCP was used for hospitalized patients.

Dr. Armitage told KFOR it’s a COVID game changer.

“This gets the treatment as early as possible to deflect and mute the growth of the virus in a patient,” said Armitage. “Our blood donors help us be part of that story of taking the biggest health challenge of our lifetime, and we get a front-row seat and being part of the cure and care and the fight in this pandemic.”

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.