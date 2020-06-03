Oklahoma Blood Institute providing free COVID-19 antibody tests to donors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are wondering if you contracted COVID-19 and didn’t even know it, the Oklahoma Blood Institute says it is performing free antibody tests on all blood donors.

The OBI announced that it will provide free COVID-19 antibody tests for all blood donors who are 18-years-old and older.

“Oklahoma is now in Phase 3 of re-opening, and many of us are going back to work and resuming activities,” said Dr. Kayse Shrum, president of OSU Center for Health Sciences and Oklahoma’s Secretary of Science & Innovation. “This testing innovation is key to empowering Oklahomans with the health information they need as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis and evaluate effective methods to keep Oklahomans safe. The medical community commends Oklahoma Blood Institute for providing this valuable testing free of charge.”

The testing kits are provided by IMMY in Norman, and laboratory technicians will perform the tests individually.

Officials say antibody test results will be mailed post-donation.

“Our generous donors are answering the call to donate – coming out in force when the need for blood is great and ensuring that no patient goes without crucial transfusion care,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The antibody tests are a natural step in our commitment to the health of our lifesaving donors, and we are also very eager to help our state reopen medically and economically.”

OBI’s donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods and have adapted to allow for social distancing. Staff members and donors will also have their temperatures taken before entering the facility.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting OBI’s website.