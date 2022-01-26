OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute says the state’s first unit of new and improved COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) is being shipped for transfusion.

The CCP can be used for outpatient treatment to prevent progression of a coronavirus infection.

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved newly-reformulated CCP as a specialized type of transfusion for patients with weakened immune systems to prevent worsening of their condition.

Collected from patients recovered from infections during the past 6 months, it has better coverage than older CCP for the Delta and Omicron variants currently circulating.

A recent study of more than 1,200 cases found that clinic patients who received CCP were hospitalized approximately half as often compared to the control group not receiving the treatment.

“By preventing hospitalizations, CCP can make possible a significant lightening of the care burden on overwhelmed nurses, doctors and other hospital staff. It can also alleviate stress on patients and families as thousands of Oklahomans continue to fear the worst outcomes that the virus can cause,” said Dr. John Armitage, OBI’s president and CEO. “Blood donation now has a wonderful added benefit of empowering our fight against the pandemic virus. It’s really a bonus miracle to add to the traditional lifesaving effects of giving blood. If you have recently recovered from COVID-19, please consider donating CCP.”

OBI is currently seeking donors who have proof of symptomatic COVID-19 within the last six months and are also more than 10 days out from full recovery.

COVID-19 vaccination status is not a factor considered in selecting candidates to give CCP donation.

OBI is providing the necessary antibody testing through Feb. 6 to find more heroes who qualify to give CCP. This additional anti-COVID-19 screening test is free to all donors.

OBI supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances statewide.

Beyond the need for CCP units, the blood collections remain challenging with the impact of the Omicron variant.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.