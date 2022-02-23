OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Blood Institute officials say there’s a growing need for blood donations as potential donors are canceling their scheduled appointments because of winter weather.

More cancelations are anticipated as winter weather continues moving into the metro area, OBI officials said..

“The loss of scheduled donations will impact the local blood supply,” OBI personnel said.

File Image of blood donations. Image KFOR

OBI is keeping its donor centers open amid winter weather conditions to prevent a blood supply shortage.

“Those who can safely travel to the donor center are encouraged to do so,” OBI personnel said.

Go to obi.org or call (877) 340-8777 to make an appointment.