Oklahoma blood supply reaches critically low level, Oklahoma Blood Institute in need of donations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The nationwide blood shortage is being felt in Oklahoma as the state’s blood supply falls to a critically low level.

Oklahoma Blood Institute officials are putting out a call for donors.

OBI currently only has enough blood on hand to cover just one day. Officials prefer to have a supply that can last three to five days.

The pandemic is a big reason for the shortage, according to officials.

“This is a different call to action. If you’re used to hearing the message for blood and say ‘that’s for somebody else,’ it’s not for somebody else anymore. It’s for you, your family, your loved ones, the people you work with, all those people,” said Dr. John Armitage with the Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Anybody can use a unit of blood at anytime.”

Blood donation takes about an hour.

Visit www.obi.org to find out where to donate.