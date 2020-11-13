Oklahoma Board of Education votes against mask mandate a second time

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the second time during this pandemic, the Oklahoma State Board of Education has voted against a statewide mandate for masks in schools.

On Thursday, the board discussed requiring masks for all students as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in schools across the state.

However, the board decided to not require masks in schools.

The move is not sitting well with the leader of the Oklahoma Education Association.

“The State Board of Education had another chance Thursday to stand up for children and their fellow Oklahomans who work in our schools with a statewide mask policy. Once again, they passed the buck. The State Board of Education exists to enact state policy — a job they do when it comes to statewide testing, unfunded mandates, and regulations. But now — with case numbers surging to record highs in our state, hard data showing effectiveness of mask policies, and a real opportunity to knowingly save lives — they throw up their hands. These board members sought their positions to be leaders, not to cower during a critical public health crisis. This is a complete lack of leadership with potentially grave consequences for our students, educators, support professionals, and communities.” OEA President Alicia Priest said in a statement.

