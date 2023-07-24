GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Garland County deputies said that a boy from Oklahoma drowned in Lake Ouachita Sunday morning.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call in reference to a missing juvenile in the area of Brady Mountain, Lake Ouachita located in Royal.

Deputies said the caller, identified as the boy’s father, told dispatchers that they were in town from Oklahoma camping when his 12-year-old son went into the lake to check on a jug they were using for jug fishing.

A short time later, deputies said that the father went to the water line to check on his son and was unable to find him.

Once law enforcement officials arrived on the scene, deputies said all agencies in the area including divers with the Piney Fire Department began to search the area.

Just before 10 a.m., deputies said divers found a boy who matched the description on the son. Deputies said the boy was unresponsive, and the Garland County Coroner pronounced the boy dead.

Deputies said the boy’s body was found in 10-12 feet of water approximately 30-40 feet from the shoreline. The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and to determine a cause of death.