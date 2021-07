PRYOR, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after two people, including a child, were injured in a shooting.

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police officers were called to a reported shooting at the Crystal Clean Car Wash in Pryor.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a 7-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say three people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.