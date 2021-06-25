Oklahoma breweries to hold first ever Brew Fest in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma breweries take center stage this weekend.

The Craft Brewer’s Association of Oklahoma is hosting the inaugural Brew Fest from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and a second session from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The brewery industry is a major contributor to Oklahoma’s economy, bringing in about $700 million a year to the state.

Photo goes with story

“It’s a statewide organization, so we have statewide breweries. We have people coming in from Enid to Stillwater, you name it,” said Tabbi Burwell, Craft Brewers Association. “We’ve got a lot of breweries going to be out along the concourse in the stadium behind me.”

Ticket prices start at $45.

Multiple transportation options are available, and the streetcar will be free.

You can bring your own designated driver and they will only have to pay $10 for a ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report