Oklahoma breweries to hold first ever Brew Fest in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma breweries take center stage this weekend.

The Craft Brewer’s Association of Oklahoma is hosting the inaugural Brew Fest from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and a second session from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The brewery industry is a major contributor to Oklahoma’s economy, bringing in about $700 million a year to the state.

“It’s a statewide organization, so we have statewide breweries. We have people coming in from Enid to Stillwater, you name it,” said Tabbi Burwell, Craft Brewers Association. “We’ve got a lot of breweries going to be out along the concourse in the stadium behind me.”

Ticket prices start at $45.

Multiple transportation options are available, and the streetcar will be free.

You can bring your own designated driver and they will only have to pay $10 for a ticket.