Oklahoma Brewer’s Fest brings craft beer to ballpark event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking to enjoy a cold beverage during the summer heat, you can head to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the Inaugural Oklahoma Brewer’s Fest.

The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma is teaming up with some of the state’s best breweries to host the 2021 Inaugural Oklahoma Brewer’s Fest.

It is going to be Oklahoma’s only brewer-led festival featuring local craft breweries.

Guests can head to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Saturday, June 26 to sample beers from more than 41 breweries with special releases just for the event.

Visitors can also shop at local vendor booths and enjoy a variety of food from the OKC Dodgers.

General admission is $45 and includes a souvenir taster.

