Oklahoma brewery hosting event to help homeless pets

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local brewery is working to help save the lives of homeless pets.

Friends of the Shelter Foundation is hosting ‘Barks & Broos Bash‘ at the Angry Scotsman Brewery on Oct. 23.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., visitors are encouraged to head to the brewery with their four-legged friends dressed in costume.

Leashed dogs are permitted inside the brewery and on the patio.

Organizers say there will be a pet costume contest in three categories: scariest, most original, and best duo with matching owner and dog. The entry fee is $10 and there will be prizes.

There will also be adoptable dogs at the event.