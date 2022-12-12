OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.

The festival is America’s largest professional beer competition in the country. This year’s event featured 2,154 breweries and more than 9,000 beers in the competition.

The Big Friendly, from Oklahoma City, won a gold medal in the Session Beer category for their Belgian-style table beer, ‘Oblique and Bent.’

The brewery also won a silver medal in the Specialty Saison category for their ‘Textured Fabric’ beer.

Also, the two-year-old brewery won the 2022 Brewery and Brewer of the Year award for breweries with 251 to 500 barrels.

“This is just a small picture of what’s taking place here in Oklahoma with craft beer,” said brewery owner Joe Quinlin. “It’s an honor to represent the state in that way.”