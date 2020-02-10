Oklahoma brides scrambling after wedding venue suddenly closes its doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Planning a wedding is supposed to be a dream come true for many soon-to-be brides, but a sudden announcement has Sarah Sparks praying that she will still be able to walk down the aisle.

"I'm getting married on Leap Day, February 29th," Sparks told KFOR.

Although her wedding is just three weeks away, Sparks' plans have been thrown into a tailspin.

"People have been booking flights and planning and getting off work to come and stay here," she said.

Last week, Sparks saw a post on Facebook claiming that her wedding venue was closing its doors for good.

As it turns out, the rumors are true and Noah's Event Center is closed.

"I'm feeling upset and angry," she said.

Sparks isn't the only person whose event is left hanging in the balance.

Matt Grassmyer is now trying to find a new venue for 200 people.

"Panicking, needing to get an event space booked in less than two days," Grassmyer said.

KFOR received an email that appeared to be from Noah's Event Center to its employees, saying that "it is with heavy hearts that we send this message to you. Effective immediately, Noah's will cease all operations."

The venue blames Chapter 7 bankruptcy for the closure and says that all of its clients would be contacted. However, no one seems to have been contacted yet.

"Very annoyed, very frustrated that someone didn't reach out to us," Grassmyer said.

Grassmyer says his company is out $8,000.

"I just wish that someone from Noah's had reached out when it first happened," Sparks said. "I don't know how long this has been in the works, but I doubt it happened overnight."

Sparks says she already put down $5,000 for her wedding and has yet to receive a refund.

Fortunately, it seems other companies are stepping up to help.

KFOR received an email from representatives from Esperanza Ranch, LLC.

Organizers at Esperanza Ranch say they are offering any couples affected by the closure the use of their venue for free for any dates booked through June.