MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics discovered cocaine and a stolen firearm while conducting a search warrant at a Midwest City dispensary on Wednesday, April 13.

OBN stated that search warrant was tied to an investigation into illegal marijuana sales.









(Photos: Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)

“It appears they were using this location to grow, package and transport marijuana to the illegal market,” said OBN Spokesman, Mark Woodward. “Our investigators traced large loads of marijuana from this location trafficked into Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, Illinois and Georgia.”

OBN agents seized hundreds of pounds of processed marijuana, over 300 cultivated plants, cash, at least one stolen firearm and a pound of cocaine.

So far Grail Pendarvis, 50, has been arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. The agency stated that more arrests are expected to happen as the investigation continues.