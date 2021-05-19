Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigates Ketamine trafficking, international prostitution operating out of Edmond home

Ketamine Hydrochloride (aka Special K) animal tranquilizer vial and package, photo

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) is investigating Ketamine trafficking and international prostitution run by a criminal organization operating out of a home in Edmond.

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says the investigation started after Agents recently intercepted a package of Ketamine being shipped into Edmond.

“Our Agents served a Search Warrant at the home on Tuesday, May 18, where the package was intended for delivery. During the search, we found Ketamine powder being smuggled inside the void spaces of fiber board panels. Ketamine abuse is spiking due to its cocaine-like euphoria, especially right now in China which supplies about 60 percent of the world’s black market Ketamine,”  said Woodward.

As much as 10 pounds of Ketamine have been seized as part of this investigation. 

  • Boards containing Ketamine found in cabinet of residence
    Provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
  • Fiber boards with 10 lbs of Ketamine powder hidden in the voids
    Provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
  • Ketamine confirmed by TruNarc test
    Provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
  • Ketamine powder smuggled and hidden in fiber board void spaces
    Provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

Woodward says evidence also indicates this criminal organization has been running an international prostitution operation inside the home off Pennsylvania Ave. and NW 178th in Edmond. 

“Our investigation has uncovered information that women from Asia have been engaging in prostitution at the residence to a large list of clients, including workers brought in from medical marijuana farms through online appointments.  We are now investigating to determine if any of these women are victims of Human Trafficking,” said Woodward.

Following the search warrant, OBN Agents arrested 22-year old Liu Chunzheng. 

Liu Chunzheng

He faces a variety of charges involving the drugs and prostitution. 

More arrests and charges are possible as this investigation remains active. 

“My top priority is the public’s security and safety.  I will dedicate every resource available to stopping these criminal organizations involved in Ketamine distribution, Human Trafficking, black market marijuana operations or any other illicit activity.”

OBN Director Donnie Anderson 

This investigation was a combined effort involving OBN and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

