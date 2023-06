OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says a member of its K9 crew made a big discovery this week.

OBN officials say a shipment of 1/2 kilo of pressed fentanyl, 1/2 kilo of fentanyl pills, 1/2 pound of marijuana and three guns was intercepted this week while being moved from Arizona into northeast Oklahoma.

Two people are in custody and this investigation is on-going.

You can anonymously report criminal drug activity on the OBN website or by sending a DM to OBN via Facebook.