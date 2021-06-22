Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics: Large meth distribution network shut down in Lawton

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A large methamphetamine distribution network has been dismantled as part of a multi-agency investigation in Comanche County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).

“Over the past several months, we identified an organization capable of moving multiple pounds of meth onto the streets of Lawton on a routine basis. Ronnie Davis, the main target of the investigation, had several associates who would help distribute the drugs and collect the money.”

Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman

OBN officials say Ronnie Davis, 42, was on Federal Probation for previous crimes while running this meth distribution network in Lawton. 

Woodward says approximately 12 pounds of meth were found during a search of a storage unit belonging to Davis.

Twelve 1lb. bags of meth found in a storage unit
Approximately 12 pounds of meth found in a storage unit belonging to the main target, Ronnie Davis

Authorities say, in all, 18 suspects have been arrested and face multiple charges in connection with this investigation.

  1. Ronnie Davis, 42
  2. Jermaine Davis, 41
  3. Jeffrey Dickson, 43
  4. Jennifer Pollock, 38
  5. Brooks Smith, 40
  6. Joshua Imotichey, 38
  7. Gaylyn Martin, 44
  8. Litzie Camacho, 41
  9. Ashton Shields, 26
  10. Ericka Halstied, 38
  11. Cory Akers, 25
  12. Brandon McConnell, 41
  13. Tanesha Haith, 35
  14. Madyson Bedell, 19
  15. Bryan Rhodes, 36
  16. Jonathan Washa, 38
  17. Melissa Collins, 36
  18. Brad Peterson, 57

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

OBN Director Donnie Anderson says this was an outstanding cooperative effort that has resulted in more than 16 pounds of meth taken off the streets since the start of the investigation.

“Meth remains one of the biggest problems threatening our communities.  I am extremely pleased with the hard work and diligence over the past several months shown by our Agents and law enforcement partners to identify those pouring meth into southwestern Oklahoma.”

OBN Director Donnie Anderson

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report