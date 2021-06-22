Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics: Large meth distribution network shut down in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A large methamphetamine distribution network has been dismantled as part of a multi-agency investigation in Comanche County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).

“Over the past several months, we identified an organization capable of moving multiple pounds of meth onto the streets of Lawton on a routine basis. Ronnie Davis, the main target of the investigation, had several associates who would help distribute the drugs and collect the money.” Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman

OBN officials say Ronnie Davis, 42, was on Federal Probation for previous crimes while running this meth distribution network in Lawton.

Woodward says approximately 12 pounds of meth were found during a search of a storage unit belonging to Davis.

Approximately 12 pounds of meth found in a storage unit belonging to the main target, Ronnie Davis

Authorities say, in all, 18 suspects have been arrested and face multiple charges in connection with this investigation.

Ronnie Davis, 42 Jermaine Davis, 41 Jeffrey Dickson, 43 Jennifer Pollock, 38 Brooks Smith, 40 Joshua Imotichey, 38 Gaylyn Martin, 44 Litzie Camacho, 41 Ashton Shields, 26 Ericka Halstied, 38 Cory Akers, 25 Brandon McConnell, 41 Tanesha Haith, 35 Madyson Bedell, 19 Bryan Rhodes, 36 Jonathan Washa, 38 Melissa Collins, 36 Brad Peterson, 57

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

OBN Director Donnie Anderson says this was an outstanding cooperative effort that has resulted in more than 16 pounds of meth taken off the streets since the start of the investigation.

“Meth remains one of the biggest problems threatening our communities. I am extremely pleased with the hard work and diligence over the past several months shown by our Agents and law enforcement partners to identify those pouring meth into southwestern Oklahoma.” OBN Director Donnie Anderson