Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics: Large meth trafficking organization dismantled near Tulsa

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says a large methamphetamine trafficking organization has been dismantled in the Tulsa area.

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says the case was initiated in July of 2021 after receiving information about individuals moving large quantities of meth into Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Sapulpa.

“During the investigation, OBN Agents and Broken Arrow officers uncovered evidence that this organization was transporting anywhere from 50 to 100 pounds of meth into the Tulsa area from Anaheim, California on a monthly basis,” Woodward said. “The person orchestrating these shipments was identified as Clint Raymond Johnson of Tulsa.”

On Thursday, Dec. 16, OBN and Broken Arrow officers served 25 arrest warrants throughout the Tulsa area for operation suspects, including the main target, 32-year-old Clint Raymond Johnson.

Clint Raymond Johnson







Photos provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

A total of 25 pounds of meth was seized, along with several weapons during the course of the investigation.

“I am extremely proud of the diligence and determination displayed by our Agents and our partners with the Broken Arrow Police Department,” said OBN Director, Donnie Anderson. “They worked nights, weekends, and over the Thanksgiving holiday to secure the evidence and ensure a solid prosecution for those responsible for putting this poison onto our streets.”

The defendants face a variety of charges, including Distribution and Trafficking of Methamphetamine.