OBN officials say nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine is now off the streets after being seized recently as part of an on-going investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security.

Courtesy: OBN

Since it is still an ongoing investigation, no other information is available.