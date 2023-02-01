OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says 114 Kilos of methamphetamine has been taken off the streets following a recent bust.

On January 31, OBN agents seized 114 Kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of over a half million dollars.

“Meth took the lives of over 600 Oklahomans last year and many more lives are at risk if these shipments are able to reach the streets,” OBN Director Donnie Anderson said.

This is an ongoing investigation, so no additional details about this case are being released at this time.

Anyone with information about criminal drug activity is encouraged to send OBN a DM on Facebook. All tips remain anonymous.