OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says at least 30 pounds of drugs have been taken off the streets, thanks to recent busts.

This week, OBN seized five pounds of heroin and five pounds of fentanyl in an on-going drug trafficking investigation in northeast Oklahoma.

Images courtesy Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Three people are in custody and more arrests are possible, according to the bureau.

The OBN also says one of its K9s made a big discovery recently.

Pablo with 20 lbs. of meth. Image courtesy Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Pablo helped investigators seize 20 pounds of methamphetamine being trafficked through Oklahoma.

OBN says you can anonymously report criminal drug activity by sending a direct message on Facebook or via the online form.