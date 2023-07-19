OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics recently raided an Oklahoma City warehouse being used to traffic millions of dollars in marijuana.

According to OBN, the warehouse was used as a distribution hub to move marijuana from Oklahoma farms out of state.

OBN busts illegal marijuana operation. Image courtesy Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

“These criminal organizations arrange for loads of marijuana to be transported off farms across the state to warehouses in places like Oklahoma City. The marijuana is then repacked into boxes disguised as legitimate products and hauled in semi-trucks to their associates located across the United States.” said OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward.

OBN agents were also able to stop a semi-truck leaving the warehouse with almost 7,000 pounds of marijuana in vegetables boxes on it way to New York. Officials say the shipment is valued at around $28 million.

“My agency is committed to targeting and dismantling these international trafficking organizations that are embedded in Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program. Not only are they responsible for black market marijuana trafficking but have been linked to numerous other crimes including homicides, human trafficking, sex trafficking, and world-wide money laundering.” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.

Woodward says the investigation is still ongoing and no more details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is asked to report it to OBN via Facebook messages.