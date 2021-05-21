Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics: Two arrested in connection to illegal pill manufacturing operation

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) say two people have been arrested in connection to a large illegal pill manufacturing operation that was shut down in January.

On January 6th, 2021, Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission (ABLE) Agents were performing an inspection at a liquor store on S. Peoria when they discovered evidence of possible illegal drug activity, according to OBN.

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says Agents from OBN were notified by the ABLE Commission, responded to the location and confirmed the presence of an illegal drug lab.

“After arriving on scene, our Agents found a pill press in the back room of the liquor store capable of producing over 3,000 pills an hour, along with powder residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. It would appear they were pressing the meth powder into pills with stamps featuring cartoon characters and symbols typically associated with Ecstasy tablets. Agents also found several pill press stamps with markings that would indicate the suspects also were manufacturing counterfeit prescription drugs, including Xanax and Percocet,” said Woodward.

Binding agent

Photo provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

Pill dye cast

Photo provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

Pill press

Photo provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

President Trump dye cast

Photo provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

Woodward says the OBN has been working the investigation over the past several months to identify those tied to the drug lab.

On Tuesday, May 18th, 2021, Alto Ramon McDonald and Atya Latrice Thierry, both of Tulsa, were arrested in connection with the case.

Alto Ramon McDonald

Atya Latrice Theirry

Both face a variety of charges including Manufacturing and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

“OBN is grateful to our partners at ABLE for their work to identity this drug operation and joining with our agency to shut down this lab before more of these dangerous and potentially deadly pills could reach the streets,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.