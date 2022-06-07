OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is warning Oklahomans of a new scam going door-to-door for your expired medications.

OBN officials say the perpetrators are “going door-to-door in Oklahoma communities ‘collecting’ expired medication on behalf of local pharmacies.”

This is a scam, according to OBN officials. They ask that you call your local police department if this happens to you.

If you need to dispose of expired medication, you can find an OBN Disposal Box near you by visiting their Rx Take Back Program website.

Currently, OBN maintains 181 take back boxes that are located in law enforcement agencies across the state.

Take back boxes cannot be used to dispose of needles, syringes, or inhalers. You can learn how to dispose of those on the OBN website as well.