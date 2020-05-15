OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma luminary who has employed thousands of Oklahomans throughout his career celebrated a milestone birthday.

Bob Funk, the founder of Express Employment Professionals, turned 80 years old this week, and a big celebration was brought to his home.

Community members lined up outside Funk’s sprawling ranch in cars, trucks and SUVs.

KFOR’s Interceptor 4 joined the parade to celebrate Funk’s birthday and his many contributions to the Sooner State.

The birthday bash also included the famous Express Clydesdale Horses.