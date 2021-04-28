Oklahoma businesses clean up after overnight storms cause flooding in Pauls Valley

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Severe storms hit Pauls Valley hard overnight on Tuesday. On top of a tornado touching down, flooding and high waters spilt into businesses, causing major problems for some Oklahomans.

“It does this every time,” said Richard Montoya, who works at PV Car Clinic. “Every time it rains, it floods over here. It’s been shin deep before.”

A Pauls Valley business is left picking up the pieces, literally, after flood waters swept through town.

“Tools floating,” said Mandy Coles, who helps out at PV Car Clinic.

“Everything that can float, floated. And everything metal just sat there,” Montoya said,

The auto shop sits right next to the train tracks, where stagnant water can be seen covering roads and driveways. Some vehicles struggling to pass.

“It was a lot higher earlier. The filling station across the street, there was actually so much water in it that the waves from the street literally looked like a massive pond out here,” said Christopher Turney, business owner in Pauls Valley.

“The city could definitely do something to stop it from being so bad. The drains are always plugged,” Coles said.

Employees working to push the rain water out of the garage, but they already know some equipment won’t be usable.

“There are some tools and stuff on the ground, maybe some power tools. Some computer tools. Stuff that got water damage and water in the cases. They’re ruined. Maybe a scan tool,” Montoya said.

Early in the morning, 4 Warn Storm trackers captured footage as heavy rains fell– a car even getting stuck.

Turney works as a contractor. He says not all cleanup will be that simple.

“We’ve been looking at a few buildings that roofs are leaking on, so we’re gonna have to address those issues later on,” Turney said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Across town– vehicles at Seth Wadley Connection are at a standstill. Customers unable to get into the parking lot.

But a pair of guys in a blow-up row boat making the most of it.

“It’s that time of year so you just never know. Especially in Oklahoma,” Turney said.

Residents tell us the flooding typically goes down within a day or so but more rain chances could create even bigger problems.