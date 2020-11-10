Oklahoma businesses, restaurants offering discounts for Veteran’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Americans across the country pay tribute to veterans, many businesses are offering special discounts to those who have served.

Businesses offering discounts and deals:

Alfredo’s Mexican Café is offering free meals to veterans on Wednesday, November 11 in celebration of Veterans Day. The offer is available for dine-in services at all three Alfredo’s locations.

The restaurant is also donating 5% of all proceeds in November to Warriors for Freedom. The nonprofit provides purpose and camaraderie to veterans and active-duty service members, helping them reconnect with their communities and offering peer-to-peer support.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

On Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., veterans can receive a free All American Burger with Cheese at all locations with proof of service. In-person redemption only.

In honor of Veterans Day, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering a Free Classic Sandwich & Side for military service members (in-store or online) with a $10 minimum purchase. Use Code “VETFREE”.

In honor of Veterans Day, Harkins Theatres would like to thank all veterans by inviting them to enjoy a FREE movie at any Harkins Theatres throughout the day on Wednesday, November 11. Guests must show a valid Veteran ID at the box office for one free admission. No purchase necessary.

All active military personnel and veterans receive 25% off of the purchase of one meal per valid military ID. (Year-round)

Veterans receive 10% off their entire order. (Year-round)

Veterans receive 25% off their entire order. (Year-round)

All active duty military and veterans receive two free Bomb Snacks on Veteran’s Day.

From open to close on Wednesday, Okie Express Auto Wash locations are giving away free car washes to all veterans, active military personnel, and their immediate families.

This Veterans Day, participating Pie Five Pizza locations are offering a free personal pizza to all active or retired members of the military, and current or past members of the Armed Forces or Department of Defense with proof of ID. This offer is valid in-store only at participating locations.

Veterans receive 50% off their entire meal with a valid military ID on Veteran’s Day.

All active military personnel and veterans receive a free order of Queso on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2020.

All active duty and military personnel and veterans receive a free burger each visit. (Year-round)

This Veterans Day, Torchy’s Tacos is showing gratitude to service members with a special offer. On Nov. 11, veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco and non-alcoholic beverage from Torchy’s special Veteran’s Day Menu. The special Veteran’s Day offer is available to guests for dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person.

Upper Crust Wood Fired Pizza

