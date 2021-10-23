Oklahoma businessman, former City Council member now facing murder charges in Guthrie father’s death

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – What started as a search for a missing Guthrie man is now a homicide investigation.

Brent Mack, 50, was reported missing to the Guthrie Police Department on September 29. He was last seen on September 20, according to family members.

Mack’s remains were believed to be recovered northeast of Crescent. The medical examiner will have to identify Mack and determine a cause of death positively.

For nearly a month, Mack’s family had been searching for clues.

Daniel Triplett

That closure has now come.

After recovering Mack’s remains, Daniel Joseph Triplett, 66, was arrested at his home.

He was taken to the Logan County Jail and faces charges related to Mack’s homicide.

“He thought he was going to get away with it,” said Mack’s brother, Troy Franklin-Smith. “As you can see, we tracked him down. The police department tracked him down and we got him. The guy made too many mistakes.”

Triplett’s acquaintance told KFOR he was shocked when he heard the news.

“I don’t have words for it. I mean, I know him, and I’ve done some work for him, and it’s hard to believe,” said Raymond Dorwart. “In fact, I still can’t process it. I think that… it’s so out of character.”

According to the Guthrie News Page, Mack’s remains were found buried under a septic tank in northern Logan County, and he was a former employee of Triplett’s septic tank business. Triplett served on the Guthrie City Council in the late 80s and 90s.

But the pain of the family losing a loved one is still fresh.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks. You took my brother. You took their dad. You took an uncle,” said Franklin-Smith. “But I’ll tell you, you didn’t get away with it. So you will pay the ultimate price.”

Mack’s daughter Raychelle Wilson said her father and Triplett had a rocky relationship.

“He worked with Dan for roughly about three years and they had kind of a love-hate situation I would say,” she said.

Brent Mack

A source told KFOR Mack’s remains were found buried under a septic tank about 15 miles north of Guthrie, near County Road 69 and Santa Fe.

A nearby business also confirmed to KFOR that they had surveillance video that helped in the investigation. That video reportedly showed what appears to be two men arriving at the site to do some work, but it appears only one man left.

While OSBI continues to work on the investigation, Mack’s daughter, Raychelle Wilson, is feeling a range of strong emotions towards the man suspected of murdering her father.

“I hope Dan rots in hell,” she said.

She said she’ll always cherish her father for the man he was.

“I’m very grateful for the time that I did get with my dad and that he did get to spend with my kids, and I miss him and I love him,” she said.

So far, a motive hasn’t been revealed in this case.