Oklahoma businessman loses new roof to Norman hail just hours after fixing it from the last storm

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman business owner said he’s now having to pay for another $100,000 metal roof after Sunday night’s hail storm. The storm rolling through just hours after he had completed the same repair leftover from a hail storm in April.

“I thought, ‘Oh no, here we go again.’ And sure enough, that’s exactly what happened,” said John Cunningham.

Cunningham was back on his roof Monday afternoon, less than 24-hours after hail rolled through Norman.

He’d been up there only hours before, wrapping up repairs from April’s storm.

“Just finished it. Went home, took a shower, sat down for the evening, and watched the storm come through and saw the hail pattern coming right through Norman,” Cunningham told KFOR. “Five hours later, the hail storm came through and now it’s totaled our roof again.”

The property owner and his estimator looked for every dent leftover from the hail.

The adjuster said Cunningham would need another $100,000 roof and $15,000 gutter system.

One of his warehouse tenants specializes in car hail damage. The cars in front of the metal warehouse were still waiting on repairs from the April storm. Cunningham said Sunday’s hail added insult to injury.

“It was just devastating. It tore the cars up completely,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham’s estimator Anthony Parchman said the problem with these repairs is a supply shortage.

Parchman said it could be up to 12 weeks before they even receive the metal needed for the roof.

“If we get approved tomorrow and it’s not going to get approved tomorrow,” Parchman said. “There’s very little supply coming in. I know our international supply chains are well stressed. People say it’s because of COVID, which it is.”

Parchman said he believes they’ll get started on the second round of roof repairs in mid-January.

Meanwhile, Cunningham said his insurance premium has gone up $5,000 this year because of the storms, but he knows he’s not the only one.

“A lot of people are affected. I know we’re not the only ones. It’s just tremendously frustrating to have to do it after we just finished it,” he said.