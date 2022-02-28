OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A major legal battle has come to a close for the state’s medical marijuana authority.

Now, Oklahoma businesses have less than 90 days to get in compliance with the seed-to-sale tracking system.

“This injunction has been the single biggest roadblock for OMMA enforcing our laws,” said Kelsey Pagonis with The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority – now free from a restraining order blocking the implementation of a seed-to-sale program to track the chain of custody of the plant.

“So, from when it’s a seed all the way to when it’s sold at a dispensary, we’re able to see which businesses’ hands it passes through,” Pagonis said.

In April of last year, Viridian Legal Services obtained the agreed temporary restraining order as part of a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of over 10,000 licensed marijuana businesses in the state.

“We believed that it would cause essentially a catastrophe in the state if the program rolled out without any regulations,” said Ron Durbin, an attorney with Viridian.

The suit claimed the state was not properly prepared to regulate the seed-to-sale program.

“Our goal is to help clearly outline a path to success for these people who originally signed up for the proper way of doing things,” said Beau Zellner, a cannabis business owner.

“None of us knew everything three years ago and it’s a learning process and we’re getting better at it,” Durbin said.

Now, a year later, a judge’s agreed order dropping the injunction will require OMMA to conduct at least five online seminars to educate licensees on the seed-to-sale program and make sure enough staff is on hand to answer any questions about it.

“If they’re not compliant by the end of May 26th, come May 27th, we’ll be knocking on some doors,” said Pagonis.

The attorney who filed the suit said the only issue not resolved was whether the state will reimburse businesses for costs associated with the program. They say that’s an issue they’ll continue to work on.