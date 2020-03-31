Oklahoma car dealership handing out free lunches to those in need during pandemic

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma car dealership is pledging to help the community in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Big Red Kia announced that it is handing out at least 100 sack lunches every day at the dealership, located at 418 N. Interstate Dr. in Norman.

“Our business is hurting badly,” said Chris Mayes, owner of Big Red Kia. “But we still have a responsibility to give back to the community that has supported us for over 40 years. People should not be going hungry in America and hopefully this will help out.”

Big Red Kia’s staff will assemble bag lunches of pre-packaged sandwiches, protein bars, multigrain bars, fresh fruits and bags of chips.

The lunch bags are handed out to the public, first-come, first-served Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.