Oklahoma car wash targeted multiple times by thieves

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are on the hunt for an alleged crook who has been targeting a car wash.

The owners of Hurricane Car Wash, located at S.W. 119th and Western Ave., say their business has been hit by thieves multiple times in the last few days.

Investigators say the alleged thieves tore the coin machine from the wall and even spray painted graffiti on the building.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

