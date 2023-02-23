OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma CareerTech students met at the state Capitol on Tuesday for CareerTech Student Organization (CTSO) Day.

Sixty-four students gathered at the Capitol to meet with legislators to discuss how career and technology education helps teens plan their future.

Oklahoma CareerTech student organization state officers visited the state Capitol on Feb. 21 to talk to legislators about the importance of career and technology education. Image courtesy OK CareerTech.

According to OK CareerTech, state officers from CareerTech’s seven co-curricular student organizations sat down with numerous legislators from their districts.

“This day is a phenomenal way to connect our legislators with the future leaders of our state,” said Paxton Cavin, state BPA and DECA adviser at Oklahoma CareerTech. “By meeting state officers from each of the CTSOs our legislators are able to witness the positive impact CareerTech has on students from all around the state, in various fields of study, in K-12 schools and technology centers. CTSOs are changing lives on a daily basis, and Oklahoma is powered by one of the best CTSO support systems, Oklahoma CareerTech.”

OK CareerTech says this was the first time visiting the Capitol for some students. Junior Maricela De Leon-Barrios, a pre-nursing student at Metro Technology Center and state HOSA officer, commented on how she was both nervous and excited about her first trip. She said she wants to express to legislatures how CTSOs teach students skills in leadership and helps plan their future.

According to officials, students heard from Oklahoma Association for Career and Technical Education Director Skye McNiel before visiting with legislators.

“It’s very important to share the importance of CareerTech,” McNiel said. “We are worth investing in because it’s an investment into these kids.”

“CTSOs give students opportunities for personal growth and scholastic achievement, as well as the chance to develop skills in public speaking, planning and organizing. Members work on various community projects, competitive events and leadership activities and meet other students who share similar interests.” says Oklahoma CareerTech.