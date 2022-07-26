OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Caring Vans are are making the rounds again, providing back-to-school immunizations.

Caring Vans will be at the Windsor Park Clinic, 2512 N. Meridian, in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The vans will also be at the Shawnee Early Childhood Center, 1831 N. Airport Drive, in Shawnee on Thursday.

Immunizations are administered on a first-come, first-served basis to children between six months and 18 years old.

Vaccines are free for children who are uninsured, under-insured, Medicaid eligible or Native American.

Children must be accompanied by their parents.