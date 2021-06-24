Oklahoma casino reopens after ransomware attack

CONCHO, Okla. (KFOR) – Lucky Star officials say they will reopen the Concho location after being hacked by cyber-criminals.

The Lucky Star Casino in Concho, one of six tribal casinos in western Oklahoma was hacked and they have been closed since earlier this week.

The plan is to reopen at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday according to a Facebook post by the casino.

Casino officials have not said what the hackers demanded or if they met those demands.

Other locations in Watonga, Clinton, and Canton were impacted but no word on when they plan to re-open.

The FBI has been called in on this case but cannot comment at this time.

Lucky Star Casino has unfortunately joined the growing list of government agencies, businesses, and

other casinos to be hit by a ransomware attack.

The security and confidentiality of all data are a top priority for us. Therefore, we immediately notified

federal law enforcement including the FBI.

We assessed the situation based on guidance from our insurance provider and cyber security experts.

We implemented measures to counter the attack by suspending all operations and activating our IT

professionals and external forensic cyber investigators to resolve the situation.

We apologize to our customers and partners and emphasize the need to be extra vigilant, particularly

regarding suspect communications. Our insurance company is providing credit monitoring services for

12 months.

As the investigation continues, Lucky Star Casino commits to communicating directly to impacted

customers and employees with whom we appreciate their patience as we work through this situation so

that operations can resume in the coming days Lucky Star Casino Statement