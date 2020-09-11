Oklahoma casinos implement new sanitizing procedures to keep guests safe

STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Although casinos across the state have reopened to the public, a pair of local casinos say they are implementing new sanitizing procedures to keep guests safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sac and Fox Casino in Stroud and the Black Hawk Casino in Shawnee are partnering with City Wide of Oklahoma to provide scheduled cleanup each day.

“Our number-one goal as we transition through this pandemic is to provide a safe and sterile environment for our guests and employees,” Robert Abney, a Sac and Fox Casino executive, said. “We are committed to keeping the entire casino disinfected so that everyone is able to enjoy themselves to the fullest while they are here.”

City Wide will be providing cleaning crews and oversight of a deep-cleaning process that involves a hospital-grade chemical used to maintain a disinfected environment at the casino. Organizers say the cleaning chemicals have proven to be effective against hundreds of viruses, including COVID-19.

“We believe the deep-cleaning process we have set up for Sac and Fox Casino will be very effective at maintaining an ongoing disinfected environment that will make guests feel right at home,” Abney said. “We have always taken pride in our efforts to provide a positive experience for our guests and these efforts are another example of the steps we are willing to take to make a difference.”

Officials with Black Hawk Casino say crews from City Wide will work two eight-hour shifts that include a deep-cleaning and electrostatic cleaning each day. City Wide and casino staff will work together to provide ongoing cleaning services.

