OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A traffic safety program focused on increasing traffic safety in Oklahoma is preparing to reward safe teen drivers.

The safety program focused on teen traffic safety is called The Oklahoma Challenge.

In partnering with Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world’s largest telematics service provider, both are committed to building healthy and safe communities through it’s Oklahoma Challenge Safe Driver Contest, a safe driving competition for teen drivers in Oklahoma.

The competition offers young drivers a competitive platform to win prizes for safe driving, including cash, and resources for their schools and clubs.

Teen drivers from Oklahoma can register by downloading the CMT’s DriveWell Go app from the App Store or Google Play Store and inputting their school token. The app automatically analyzes driving behaviors like distraction and speeding and provides insights and feedback. Using feedback from the app, contest participants can gain valuable insights, empowering them to develop safer driving habits PLUS win prizes.

Once you have downloaded the app, there will be a code that you will enter.

Students use token: Safe06 (capital S)

(Adults can use Safe10)

For more information click The Oklahoma Challenge Contest, or email info@oklahomachallenge.org.