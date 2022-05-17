OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local symphony will host a concert in Oklahoma City to raise funds for Ukraine.

The Oklahoma Chamber Symphony will perform a free benefit concert for Ukraine on Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church, located at 2424 N.W. 50th St.

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Fund.

The music performed at the concert will feature five compositions with ties to the war, including the Ukraine National Anthem, Finladia, Prayer for Peace, Kyiv 2022, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2 in C major “Ukrainian.”

“I am honored that the second symphony [of Tchaikovsky] will be performed on the program. Tchaikovsky’s house was destroyed by Russian forces in bombings a few weeks ago, and his treatment of Ukrainian folksongs in the piece makes it especially appropriate for this concert. I am proud to be able to bring attention to this piece. In planning this concert, I took great inspiration from the quote of Leonard Bernstein ‘This will be our reply to violence: to make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than ever before.’ This concert is one of the most important things OCS can do right now,” said Music Director Kaleb Benda.

Prayer for Peace was composed by Oklahoma Chamber Symphony Principal Bassist and local composer Dr. Zachary Daniels. This will be the world premiere performance.

This will also be the Oklahoma premiere of Kyiv 2022 and will be one of the first performances of the orchestral edition.