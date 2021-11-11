Oklahoma charter school district to provide COVID-19 relief for faculty and staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dove Schools says its implementing COVID-19 relief measures for its faculty and staff.

Dove is giving employees a 10-day COVID leave policy, as well as a $3,000 stipend for faculty and $1,500 stipend for staff.

The leave policy will provide all district employees with up to 10 days of paid leave during the district’s 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Employees may use this leave to seek medical diagnosis and/or treatment of COVID, or to self-quarantine as advised by a health care provider or school official. Employees must also meet certain criteria to receive the paid leave.

The stipend for faculty and staff will be distributed in three installments during the 2021-2022 school year.