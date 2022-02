BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – A Broken Arrow child was struck by a truck while sledding on Thursday.

Broken Arrow Police Department officials told Tulsa-based station KJRH that the child was sledding downhill on Albany near Hillside Drive, went too far, entered a street and got hit by a truck.

The child was transported to a hospital, but information was not released on the child’s condition.

