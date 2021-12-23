Oklahoma child honored for saving two lives in 24 hours

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma child was recently recognized for his bravery and heroism in saving the lives of two people.

On Dec. 9, Davyon Johnson jumped into action after he noticed a classmate at Muskogee’s 6th and 7th Grade Academy choking on a water bottle cap.

Officials from Muskogee Public Schools say Johnson immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver on the classmate, which dislodged the cap.

Later that night, authorities with the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office say Johnson helped a woman from her burning home.

Earlier this week, Johnson was honored by the Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Muskogee Police Department.

Undersheriff Greg Martin presented Johnson with a certificate, naming him an honorary deputy for the sheriff’s office.

He was also named an honorary member of the Muskogee Police Department.

Johnson’s principal, Latricia Dawkins, told the Enid News & Eagle that Johnson has expressed interest in becoming an EMT when he’s older.