GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A community is mourning after a child in Logan County was accidentally shot to death by his sibling.

On Monday, police officers were called to the home near County Road 76 and Westminster.

According to authorities, the victim and his 10-year-old brother found a gun in their home.

Officials say the 10-year-old accidentally fired the weapon, shooting the victim.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.