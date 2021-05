JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A young boy fell into quicksand during a fishing trip in Tishomingo, Okla.

Tishomingo firefighters said the 12-year-old got stuck in quicksand during a fishing trip with his dad Wednesday night along the Washita river.

Firefighters used driftwood and tree limbs in their rescue effort. An hour later, the child was free.

Paramedics treated the child at the scene. He was taken to a hospital for a checkup.